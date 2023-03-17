https://sputniknews.com/20230317/heathrow-airport-security-guards-to-go-on-strike-over-easter-says-union-1108524310.html

Heathrow Airport Security Guards to Go on Strike Over Easter Says Union

Heathrow Airport Security Guards to Go on Strike Over Easter Says Union

Over 1,000 security guards at London’s Heathrow Airport plan to go on strike during the Easter holidays, trade union Unite has announced, warning of flight delays.

2023-03-17T23:56+0000

2023-03-17T23:56+0000

2023-03-17T23:56+0000

world

strike

heathrow airport

easter

flight delays

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104670/24/1046702472_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ce1b9f4b92091d7e38c7105942168c.jpg

"Over 1,400 security guards employed by Heathrow Airports Ltd (HAL) and who are members of Unite, the UK’s leading union, have voted for strike action," Unite the Union said on Friday, warning that flights at Heathrow Airport "will experience severe delays and disruption this Easter as workers take extensive strike action in a dispute over pay."The trade union specified that the strike will last for ten days, starting March 31 and ending on Easter Sunday (April 9). Unite explained that the strike action is the result of Heathrow Airport only offering a 10% pay increase to the workers, which is insufficient due to years of pay cuts and the current inflation rate and cost of living crisis. The United Kingdom has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months, with workers expressing dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country.

heathrow airport

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

easter, heathrow airport, airport strike, flight delays