https://sputniknews.com/20230317/finlands-nato-membership-not-complete-without-sweden-president-1108517193.html

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Sweden: President

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Sweden: President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The start of the ratification of Finland's accession to NATO by the Turkish parliament is an important step for the country, but it will not... 17.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-17T16:48+0000

2023-03-17T16:48+0000

2023-03-17T16:48+0000

military

nato expansion

nato

nato membership

finland

sweden

turkiye

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4b2918d90cff3a843246f5ea3e47f5.jpg

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country was starting the ratification of Finland's application to join NATO, which is likely to be completed before the presidential election in Turkey in May. During the press conference, Erdogan stated that Sweden's membership in NATO would depend on further steps taken by Stockholm regarding the extradition of some Kurds considered by Ankara as terrorists, among other issues. On May 18, three months after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Turkey initially blocked their bids due to its concern over Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara regards as a serious threat to its national security. Turkey lifted its objections after Erdogan and the two Nordic leaders met in Madrid in June 2022, where they signed a security memorandum to unblock the process of Finland and Sweden's accession The accession process came once more to a standstill for Sweden in January this year following the Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. Erdogan said the country should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid, but expressed no reservations regarding Finland's bid.

https://sputniknews.com/20230228/to-veto-or-not-to-veto-sweden-and-finlands-nato-bids-in-limbo-as-turkiye-hungary-mull-pros--cons-1107877919.html

finland

sweden

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, nato expansion, sweden, finland, military, northern europe, turkiye