https://sputniknews.com/20230316/us-spy-drone-crashes-in-black-sea-large-bank-faces-major-crisis-1108435582.html
US Spy Drone Crashes in Black Sea; Large Bank Faces Major Crisis
US Spy Drone Crashes in Black Sea; Large Bank Faces Major Crisis
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the current financial situation of large banks collapsing and tumbling.
2023-03-16T04:45+0000
2023-03-16T04:45+0000
2023-03-16T10:21+0000
fault lines
radio
bailout
bank
joe biden
elon musk
layoffs
drone
black sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108435435_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_09ae66132d615710ddbb2c9739d0acae.png
U.S. spy drone crashes in Black Sea; Large bank faces major crisis
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the current financial situation of large banks collapsing and tumbling.
Fiorella Isabel - Journalist, Geopolitical Analyst & Host of the Convo CouchTodd "Bubba" Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comChris Garaffa - Technologist & Co Host of CovertAction PodcastNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist, Blogger & TranslatorIn the first hour, journalist Fiorella Isabel joins the Fault Lines team from Moscow to talk about Europe possibly adopting a "foreign agents" bill that is similar to the US' "FARA" law.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by chief market strategist Todd “Bubba” Horwitz to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how Credit Suisse faces a grim future.In the third hour, technologist Chris Garaffa spoke to the Fault Lines team about the massive layoffs happening in the tech industry.Later in the last hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with journalist Nebojsa Malic about the US spy drone crashing in the Black Sea, Biden’s proposed record military budget and the Washington Post’s latest article on the rift between the US and Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108435435_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8420af7623e7c5f728ef85ec337ea431.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, fara, silicon valley bank, credit suisse, drone, us military budget, us, ukraine
fault lines, fara, silicon valley bank, credit suisse, drone, us military budget, us, ukraine
US Spy Drone Crashes in Black Sea; Large Bank Faces Major Crisis
04:45 GMT 16.03.2023 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 16.03.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the current financial situation of large banks collapsing and tumbling.
Fiorella Isabel - Journalist, Geopolitical Analyst & Host of the Convo Couch
Todd "Bubba" Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
Chris Garaffa - Technologist & Co Host of CovertAction Podcast
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist, Blogger & Translator
In the first hour, journalist Fiorella Isabel joins the Fault Lines team from Moscow to talk about Europe possibly adopting a "foreign agents" bill that is similar to the US' "FARA" law.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by chief market strategist Todd “Bubba” Horwitz to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how Credit Suisse faces a grim future.
In the third hour, technologist Chris Garaffa spoke to the Fault Lines team about the massive layoffs happening in the tech industry.
Later in the last hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with journalist Nebojsa Malic about the US spy drone crashing in the Black Sea, Biden’s proposed record military budget and the Washington Post’s latest article on the rift between the US and Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.