https://sputniknews.com/20230316/us-spy-drone-crashes-in-black-sea-large-bank-faces-major-crisis-1108435582.html

US Spy Drone Crashes in Black Sea; Large Bank Faces Major Crisis

US Spy Drone Crashes in Black Sea; Large Bank Faces Major Crisis

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the current financial situation of large banks collapsing and tumbling.

2023-03-16T04:45+0000

2023-03-16T04:45+0000

2023-03-16T10:21+0000

fault lines

radio

bailout

bank

joe biden

elon musk

layoffs

drone

black sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108435435_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_09ae66132d615710ddbb2c9739d0acae.png

U.S. spy drone crashes in Black Sea; Large bank faces major crisis On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the current financial situation of large banks collapsing and tumbling.

Fiorella Isabel - Journalist, Geopolitical Analyst & Host of the Convo CouchTodd "Bubba" Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comChris Garaffa - Technologist & Co Host of CovertAction PodcastNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist, Blogger & TranslatorIn the first hour, journalist Fiorella Isabel joins the Fault Lines team from Moscow to talk about Europe possibly adopting a "foreign agents" bill that is similar to the US' "FARA" law.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by chief market strategist Todd “Bubba” Horwitz to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how Credit Suisse faces a grim future.In the third hour, technologist Chris Garaffa spoke to the Fault Lines team about the massive layoffs happening in the tech industry.Later in the last hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with journalist Nebojsa Malic about the US spy drone crashing in the Black Sea, Biden’s proposed record military budget and the Washington Post’s latest article on the rift between the US and Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, fara, silicon valley bank, credit suisse, drone, us military budget, us, ukraine