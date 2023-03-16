https://sputniknews.com/20230316/us-drone-in-black-sea-credit-suisse-stock-drops-meta-layoffs-1108435142.html
US Drone in Black Sea, Credit Suisse Stock Drops, Meta Layoffs
US Drone in Black Sea, Credit Suisse Stock Drops, Meta Layoffs
Credit Suisse’s stocks take a nosedive, and hearings begin in Texas over the FDA’s approval of mifepristone.
2023-03-16T04:22+0000
2023-03-16T04:22+0000
2023-03-16T09:56+0000
political misfits
ukraine
nord stream
president xijinping
economy
aukus
credit suisse group ag
meta
deepfakes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108434832_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_31d6dd6758cbac83d57b1b4ae19d9973.png
U.S. Drone in Black Sea, Credit Suisse Stock Drops, Meta Layoffs
Credit Suisse’s stocks take a nosedive, and hearings begin in Texas over the FDA’s approval of mifepristone.
Scholar, educator, and journalist focused on Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the crash of a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea, suspicious objects found near the only intact Nord Stream pipeline, predictions about the meeting between the Chinese and Russian leaders next week, China’s role in stabilizing the world economy during the 2008 crisis, Indian officials pushing for peace in Europe, the AUKUS submarine deal signed this week, and live fire drills between the Philippines and the United States.Economist, radio show host and author Jack Rasmus discusses the bank runs this week as weakening economic confidence spreads to European banks, the Federal Reserve’s plan to risk mass unemployment to lower inflation by way of increased interest rates, the parallels raised between now and the 2008 economic crisis, predictions about contracting money supplies, how the government has changed the definition of a recession, what Americans do to protect their financial wellbeing, and how the banking issue could affect Joe Biden politically.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses recent layoffs at Meta*, the censorship revealed by Twitter Files, a concerning deepfake controversy, how digital scams are related to poverty, and the role of technology in recent bank failures.The Misfits also discuss the expansion of commercialized prescription medication, and second degree murder charges for seven cops in connection with the death of a man in their custody.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Meta is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108434832_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_81d99eca818a2b19f4c40e5bfc812449.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, drone, nord stream, aukus, china, federal reserve, economic crisis, meta, twitter files
political misfits, drone, nord stream, aukus, china, federal reserve, economic crisis, meta, twitter files
US Drone in Black Sea, Credit Suisse Stock Drops, Meta Layoffs
04:22 GMT 16.03.2023 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 16.03.2023)
Credit Suisse’s stocks take a nosedive, and hearings begin in Texas over the FDA’s approval of mifepristone.
Scholar, educator, and journalist focused on Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the crash of a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea, suspicious objects found near the only intact Nord Stream pipeline, predictions about the meeting between the Chinese and Russian leaders next week, China’s role in stabilizing the world economy during the 2008 crisis, Indian officials pushing for peace in Europe, the AUKUS submarine deal signed this week, and live fire drills between the Philippines and the United States.
Economist, radio show host and author Jack Rasmus discusses the bank runs this week as weakening economic confidence spreads to European banks, the Federal Reserve’s plan to risk mass unemployment to lower inflation by way of increased interest rates, the parallels raised between now and the 2008 economic crisis, predictions about contracting money supplies, how the government has changed the definition of a recession, what Americans do to protect their financial wellbeing, and how the banking issue could affect Joe Biden politically.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Magazine podcast Chris Garaffa discusses recent layoffs at Meta*, the censorship revealed by Twitter Files, a concerning deepfake controversy, how digital scams are related to poverty, and the role of technology in recent bank failures.
The Misfits also discuss the expansion of commercialized prescription medication, and second degree murder charges for seven cops in connection with the death of a man in their custody.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*Meta is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia.