Putin Participates in Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Congress
Previously Vladimir Putin stated that in year 2022 Russia boosted its economic sovereignty amid the harsh US-led Western sanctions against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin participates in a plenary session of the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.It is expected that import substitution will be one of key issues discussed at the congress. Investments in various industries and technological sovereignty are also to be discussed.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin Participates in Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Congress
Putin previously stated that Russia managed to boost its economic sovereignty amid the harsh US-led Western sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine during 2022.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin participates in a plenary session of the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
It is expected that import substitution will be one of key issues discussed at the congress.
Investments in various industries and technological sovereignty are also to be discussed.
