Putin Participates in Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Congress
Putin Participates in Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Congress
Putin Participates in Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Congress
Previously Vladimir Putin stated that in year 2022 Russia boosted its economic sovereignty amid the harsh US-led Western sanctions against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine.
2023-03-16T11:29+0000
2023-03-16T11:29+0000
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Vladimir Putin participates in a plenary session of the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.It is expected that import substitution will be one of key issues discussed at the congress. Investments in various industries and technological sovereignty are also to be discussed.
Putin Participates in Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Congress

11:29 GMT 16.03.2023
