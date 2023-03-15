https://sputniknews.com/20230315/the-oscar-winning-documentary-navalny-is-a-fraud-us-would-destroy-taiwans-tsmc-svb-bailout-1108402187.html

The Oscar-Winning Documentary "Navalny" Is a Fraud; US Would Destroy Taiwan's TSMC; SVB Bailout

15.03.2023

Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss propaganda in Hollywood. The oscar-winning documentary about Alexey Navalny is chock full of propaganda and misinformation aimed at turning an extremist fraudster into a hero.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The town of Bakhmut is costing the lives of tens of thousands of UAF soldiers and yet still seems to be on the verge of collapse. Also, Western news sources are beginning to report on the reality of Ukrainian losses on the battlefield.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. A former Trump official has admitted that the US will destroy the TSMC factory, which is the heart of Taiwan's industrial capacity if China invades. Also, time is on China's side.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The second largest bank failure in US history may show that capitalism is crashing. Also, the derivatives market may be on the edge of wiping out the US financial system.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Saudi-Iran peace deal may have created a moment in history where another empire falls. Also, France24 suspends a Palestinian journalist and Iran moves to end the Yemen war.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss foreign policy. China urges the US to leave Syria. Also, a former Ukraine adviser has turned on the Nazi regime and the US media is starting to face the reality of Ukraine's massive losses.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Asia. The US is moving on a major submarine deal with Australia. Also, the US is conducting more war games to intimidate North Korea.Levi Rickert, editor, and publisher of NativeNewsOnline.net, joins us to discuss Native American Rights. The Navajo Nation is taking on three states and the Federal government for the right to Colorado River water.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

