https://sputniknews.com/20230315/putin-joins-extended-meeting-of-prosecutor-generals-office--1108407187.html

Putin Joins Extended Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office

Putin Joins Extended Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office

The results of the work of the Prosecutor General's Office for 2022 will be summed up and tasks for strengthening law and order for 2023 will be determined.

2023-03-15T11:27+0000

2023-03-15T11:27+0000

2023-03-15T11:27+0000

russia

vladimir putin

prosecutor general's office

law enforcement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108383952_0:139:3147:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_17fe5e89c9a67cbfb658c1a691c64516.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow where President Vladimir Putin is partaking in a meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office Collegium. Previously, Putin stressed that the Prosecutor General’s Office is entrusted with a special mission – to control the funding of defense industries so that national security will not be endangered.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Joins Extended Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office Putin Joins Extended Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office 2023-03-15T11:27+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, prosecutor general office, law and order