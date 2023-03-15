https://sputniknews.com/20230315/putin-joins-extended-meeting-of-prosecutor-generals-office--1108407187.html
Putin Joins Extended Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office
Putin Joins Extended Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office
The results of the work of the Prosecutor General's Office for 2022 will be summed up and tasks for strengthening law and order for 2023 will be determined.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where President Vladimir Putin is partaking in a meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office Collegium. Previously, Putin stressed that the Prosecutor General's Office is entrusted with a special mission – to control the funding of defense industries so that national security will not be endangered.
Putin Joins Extended Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office
Putin Joins Extended Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office
Putin Joins Extended Meeting of Prosecutor General’s Office
According to expectations, the results of the Prosecutor General's Office work in 2022 will be summed up and the goals for strengthening law and order for 2023 will be spelled out.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where President Vladimir Putin is partaking in a meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office Collegium.
Previously, Putin stressed that the Prosecutor General’s Office is entrusted with a special mission – to control the funding of defense industries so that national security will not be endangered.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!