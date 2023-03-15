https://sputniknews.com/20230315/biden-breaks-campaign-promises-yet-again-with-willow-project-approval-1108399821.html

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, 'Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism' to discuss the Biden administration's approval of the Willow oil drilling project in violation of his campaign promises, the devastating effects that this project will have on the environment in Alaska in addition to its contributions to the climate crisis, the recent agreement on the UN High Seas treaty to protect biodiversity and why its provisions do not go far enough to protect oceans, and how this reveals the impact of processes like overfishing by large corporations on the environment.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss Joe Biden’s recent budget proposal and its call for the largest military budget ever, why this war budget has grown so massive and how that money could be used to fund the necessities of life, and why the richest country in the world refuses to fund improvements to living standards instead of raining death and destruction abroad.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and how it relates to the slowdown of investment in the technology sector, the class dynamics of this collapse and the subsequent depositors’ bailout, FBI Director Chris Wray’s confirmation that the FBI has purchased location data without obtaining a warrant and the questions this raises about surveillance, and mental health company Cerebral’s confirmation that it shared sensitive mental health information with advertisers.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the repression of the movement against Cop City in Atlanta and what lessons that it holds for organizers about the state and its resistance to revolutionary change, how struggles like the one against Cop City demonstrate the real meaning of struggle for liberation and why struggle exposes who is really about it, and how things like community gardening represent the humanity involved in struggle and the inhumanity of capitalism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

