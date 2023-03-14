https://sputniknews.com/20230314/who-chief-hopes-covid-19-pandemic-ends-this-year-1108362549.html

WHO Chief Hopes COVID-19 Pandemic Ends This Year

WHO Chief Hopes COVID-19 Pandemic Ends This Year

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will end in 2023, according to a statement on the WHO website.

2023-03-14T05:29+0000

2023-03-14T05:29+0000

2023-03-14T05:29+0000

world

covid-19

world health organization (who)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093017998_0:289:2902:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_b4af222fff4673e85ec5524542a75736.jpg

"The weekly number of reported deaths is now lower than when we first used the word 'pandemic' three years ago. The improvement is significant. I am confident that at some point this year we will be able to say that COVID-19 is over as a public health emergency of international concern – and as a pandemic," Ghebreyesus said. He said everyone must learn the pandemic's lessons. "If we do not, we will repeat the cycle of panic and neglect that has been the hallmark of the global response to epidemics and pandemics for decades," Ghebreyesus said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who, covid-19, coronavirus pandemic, will covid pandemic end in 2023?