WHO Chief Hopes COVID-19 Pandemic Ends This Year
World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will end in 2023, according to a statement on the WHO website.
"The weekly number of reported deaths is now lower than when we first used the word 'pandemic' three years ago. The improvement is significant. I am confident that at some point this year we will be able to say that COVID-19 is over as a public health emergency of international concern – and as a pandemic," Ghebreyesus said. He said everyone must learn the pandemic's lessons. "If we do not, we will repeat the cycle of panic and neglect that has been the hallmark of the global response to epidemics and pandemics for decades," Ghebreyesus said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will end in 2023, according to a statement on the WHO website.
"The weekly number of reported deaths is now lower than when we first used the word 'pandemic' three years ago. The improvement is significant. I am confident that at some point this year we will be able to say that COVID-19 is over as a public health emergency of international concern – and as a pandemic," Ghebreyesus said.
He said everyone must learn the pandemic's lessons.
"If we do not, we will repeat the cycle of panic and neglect that has been the hallmark of the global response to epidemics and pandemics for decades," Ghebreyesus said.