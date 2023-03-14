https://sputniknews.com/20230314/us-banking-sector-on-edge-china-brokers-iran-saudi-deal-1108358338.html

US Banking Sector on Edge; China Brokers Iran Saudi Deal

The US banking sector is on edge after the mammoth Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and Signature Bank fell shortly after. 14.03.2023, Sputnik International

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss economics. The US banking sector is on edge after the mammoth Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and Signature Bank fell shortly after. Dr. Jack joins us to review Monday's banking sector response and evaluate both the reasons and future projects for this major event.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Chinese Middle East deal. China has ushered in a new era of diplomacy by coordinating a deal between long-time adversaries in the Middle East. The Chinese-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia may open the door for an end to region-wide conflicts.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector that is likely fueling violent protests. Also, the battle of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) goes on and the US-Ukraine coalition is cracking.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. President Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow soon. Also, Chinese diplomats have scored an ace in the Middle East and the US kicks off joint drills in the Philippines.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. China's soft power shapes the Middle East. Also, Israeli protests are moving to London and the US welcomes Israeli extremist leaders.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss Politics. Germany is not an independent nation as the US gloats after attacking the Nord Stream pipeline. Also, Twitter files hearings in Congress reveal those who support censorship, and Hollywood pushes Biden to drop Kamala Harris.Max Reed, American Student Union President, joins us to discuss the anti-war movement and international geopolitics. The anti-war movement may have been jump-started by the "Rage Against The War Machine" rally in Washington DC on February 19th. Similar rallies around the world have used the model of non-ideologically aligned groups coming together for a common cause.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician and Obesity Medicine Specialist joins us to discuss medical issues. A rise in infant deaths is hitting Black families hardest. Also, we discuss the issue of vaccines worldwide.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

