Lavrov Speaks at First Congress of International Movement of Russophiles
Lavrov Speaks at First Congress of International Movement of Russophiles
The aim of the event is to unite Russia supporters from the whole world in the wake of geopolitical tensions.
2023-03-14T08:30+0000
2023-03-14T08:30+0000
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the first congress of the International Movement of Russophiles – an organization which has brought together the representatives of 40 countries. It is expected that the movement will be formally established during today's event.Aside from Lavrov, the meeting will be attended by Steven Seagal, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Special Representative on Humanitarian Relations with the US and Japan.The congress comes amidst Western efforts to cancel Russian culture and defame Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Lavrov participates in opening session of founding congress of International Movement of Russophiles
Lavrov participates in opening session of founding congress of International Movement of Russophiles
2023-03-14T08:30+0000
russia, russian soft power, russophilles, politics
russia, russian soft power, russophilles, politics

Lavrov Speaks at First Congress of International Movement of Russophiles

08:30 GMT 14.03.2023
