Lavrov Speaks at First Congress of International Movement of Russophiles
Lavrov Speaks at First Congress of International Movement of Russophiles
The aim of the event is to unite Russia supporters from the whole world in the wake of geopolitical tensions.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the first congress of the International Movement of Russophiles – an organization which has brought together the representatives of 40 countries. It is expected that the movement will be formally established during today's event.Aside from Lavrov, the meeting will be attended by Steven Seagal, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Special Representative on Humanitarian Relations with the US and Japan.The congress comes amidst Western efforts to cancel Russian culture and defame Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Lavrov Speaks at First Congress of International Movement of Russophiles
The aim of the event is to unite Russia supporters throughout the world in the wake of geopolitical tensions.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the first congress of the International Movement of Russophiles – an organization which has brought together the representatives of 40 countries.
It is expected that the movement will be formally established during today's event.
Aside from Lavrov, the meeting will be attended by Steven Seagal, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Special Representative on Humanitarian Relations with the US and Japan.
The congress comes amidst Western efforts to cancel Russian culture and defame Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.