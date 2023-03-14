https://sputniknews.com/20230314/lavrov-speaks-at-first-congress-of-international-movement-of-russophiles--1108365591.html

Lavrov Speaks at First Congress of International Movement of Russophiles

Lavrov Speaks at First Congress of International Movement of Russophiles

The aim of the event is to unite Russia supporters from the whole world in the wake of geopolitical tensions.

2023-03-14T08:30+0000

2023-03-14T08:30+0000

2023-03-14T08:30+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107460512_0:0:3128:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d2255ff4b87d1e85102f1ee8fdda86.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the first congress of the International Movement of Russophiles – an organization which has brought together the representatives of 40 countries. It is expected that the movement will be formally established during today's event.Aside from Lavrov, the meeting will be attended by Steven Seagal, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Special Representative on Humanitarian Relations with the US and Japan.The congress comes amidst Western efforts to cancel Russian culture and defame Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov participates in opening session of founding congress of International Movement of Russophiles Lavrov participates in opening session of founding congress of International Movement of Russophiles 2023-03-14T08:30+0000 true PT14M46S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian soft power, russophilles, politics