Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills
EU to Raise Financial Ceiling of European Peace Facility Fund to 8Bln Euros
EU to Raise Financial Ceiling of European Peace Facility Fund to 8Bln Euros
The European Union will increase the total volume of the European Peace Facility (EPF), which is used to finance military supplies to Ukraine, by 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) to almost 8 billion euros by 2027, the Council of the European Union said on Tuesday.
Last week, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said that the bloc agreed to allocate an additional 2 billion euros to the EPF. The EPF was established in March 2021 under the Common Foreign and Security Policy in order to strengthen the EU's role as a global security provider. The declared goals of the EPF include the maintenance of peace and the prevention of conflicts. The EPF's preliminary budget for the period 2021-2027 amounted to 5.69 billion euros. Last year, the EU states agreed to use the EPF to fund part of military supplies to Ukraine. In addition to providing assistance to Kiev regime, the EPF supports such countries as Mozambique, Georgia, Moldova, Mali, Somalia, Niger, Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Mauritania.
14:58 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 14.03.2023)
Euro Money
Euro Money - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will increase the total volume of the European Peace Facility (EPF), which is used to finance military supplies to Ukraine, by 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) to almost 8 billion euros by 2027, the Council of the European Union said on Tuesday.
Last week, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said that the bloc agreed to allocate an additional 2 billion euros to the EPF.
"The Council adopted a decision increasing the financial ceiling of the European Peace Facility (EPF) to 7.979 billion euros (in current prices) until 2027, ensuring that additional financial needs can be covered," the Council said.
Ukraine and European Union flags hang together on the exterior of the building prior to an extraordinary plenary session on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Council of EU Adopts New Military Aid Package for Ukraine Worth Almost $600Mln
2 February, 15:10 GMT
The EPF was established in March 2021 under the Common Foreign and Security Policy in order to strengthen the EU's role as a global security provider. The declared goals of the EPF include the maintenance of peace and the prevention of conflicts. The EPF's preliminary budget for the period 2021-2027 amounted to 5.69 billion euros.
Last year, the EU states agreed to use the EPF to fund part of military supplies to Ukraine. In addition to providing assistance to Kiev regime, the EPF supports such countries as Mozambique, Georgia, Moldova, Mali, Somalia, Niger, Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Mauritania.
