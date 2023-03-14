https://sputniknews.com/20230314/eu-to-raise-financial-ceiling-of-european-peace-facility-fund-to-8bln-euros-1108387299.html

EU to Raise Financial Ceiling of European Peace Facility Fund to 8Bln Euros

EU to Raise Financial Ceiling of European Peace Facility Fund to 8Bln Euros

The European Union will increase the total volume of the European Peace Facility (EPF), which is used to finance military supplies to Ukraine, by 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) to almost 8 billion euros by 2027, the Council of the European Union said on Tuesday.

2023-03-14T14:58+0000

2023-03-14T14:58+0000

2023-03-14T14:59+0000

economy

ukrainian crisis

european union (eu)

peace process

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102495/97/1024959725_0:371:1805:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_eec2a784ed15626e01bcd544eaafec81.jpg

Last week, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said that the bloc agreed to allocate an additional 2 billion euros to the EPF. The EPF was established in March 2021 under the Common Foreign and Security Policy in order to strengthen the EU's role as a global security provider. The declared goals of the EPF include the maintenance of peace and the prevention of conflicts. The EPF's preliminary budget for the period 2021-2027 amounted to 5.69 billion euros. Last year, the EU states agreed to use the EPF to fund part of military supplies to Ukraine. In addition to providing assistance to Kiev regime, the EPF supports such countries as Mozambique, Georgia, Moldova, Mali, Somalia, Niger, Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Mauritania.

https://sputniknews.com/20230202/council-of-eu-adopts-new-military-aid-package-for-ukraine-worth-almost-600mln-1106926915.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european peace facility, ukrainian crisis, european union, west pumps ukraine with money