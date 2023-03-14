https://sputniknews.com/20230314/eu-flag-burnt-by-protesters-in-georgia-to-be-returned-to-pole-outside-parliament--1108389300.html

EU Flag Burnt by Protesters in Georgia to Be Returned to Pole Outside Parliament

The European Union flag burnt by pro-Russian protesters will be returned to the pole near the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, the chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the supporters of media platform Alt-Info and its Conservative Movement party removed the EU flag from a pole outside the Georgian parliament, stomped on it and then burnt it. The Interior Ministry of Georgia said that a case of an administrative offense has already been initiated in connection with the abuse of the flag. The EU flag was trampled upon in the wake of protests against the draft bill on foreign agents, which was adopted by the parliament in first reading on March 7, sparking widespread backlash among the supporters of the country's integration with the EU, who believed the bill would dampen the prospects of the country's admission to the bloc. The draft bill, which was withdrawn on March 10, envisaged making a list of non-governmental organizations and media outlets that receive funding from abroad. Affected individuals and entities would have been obliged to undergo mandatory registration.

2023

