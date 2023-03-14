https://sputniknews.com/20230314/china-brokers-saudi-iran-peace-deal-large-us-bank-collapses-1108353585.html
China Brokers Saudi-Iran Peace Deal; Large US Bank Collapses
China brokers Saudi-Iran peace deal; Large U.S. bank collapses
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including why and how one of the largest U.S. banks collapsed.
Mohammad Marandi - Iranian Professor of English Literature and Orientalism
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
In the first hour, Iranian professor Mohameed Marandi spoke to Fault Lines about the peace deal that restored relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran with the help of China and what this means to the US geopolitical position in the world.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by finance expert David Tawil to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how the Biden administration will help the bank's customers recover their money.
In the last hour, the Fault Lines team continued the discussion about SVB's collapse and the state of the US economy.
04:01 GMT 14.03.2023 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 14.03.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including why and how one of the largest US banks collapsed.
Mohammad Marandi - Iranian Professor of English Literature and Orientalism
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
In the first hour, Iranian professor Mohameed Marandi spoke to Fault Lines about the peace deal that restored relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran with the help of China and what this means to the US geopolitical position in the world.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by finance expert David Tawil to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how the Biden administration will help the bank’s customers recover their money.
In the last hour, the Fault Lines team continued the discussion about SVB’s collapse and the state of the US economy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.