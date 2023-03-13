International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230313/ukraine-loses-tens-of-thousands-troops-since-start-of-hostilities-media-reports--1108341056.html
Ukraine Loses Tens of Thousands Troops Since Start of Hostilities, Media Reports
Ukraine Loses Tens of Thousands Troops Since Start of Hostilities, Media Reports
Ukraine has lost tens of thousands servicemen since the start of a military conflict with Russia over year ago, though Kiev still continues to deny lacking troops, Spanish newspaper reported on Monday.
2023-03-13T12:30+0000
2023-03-13T12:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
death toll
ursula von der leyen
lloyd austin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097969993_0:65:1164:720_1920x0_80_0_0_719af59b72d94ddd874b07f904e6582c.jpg
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in her interview with the media outlet dismissed reports of a shortage of personnel in the country's armed forced. On Thursday, the British news outlet reported that Ukraine was taking heavy losses in the battle for Artemovsk, adding that some Ukrainian servicemen had suggested it might be reasonable to retreat. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said last week that it would not be an "operational or strategic setback", if the Ukrainian army withdrew from the city. In late November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of the hostilities in February 2022. However, the line with the number of causalities was later removed from the written and video versions of von der Leyen's speech. European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant explained that an "inaccuracy" had taken place due to estimation based on data "from external sources." She also said that the assessment "should have referred to casualties, i.e. both killed and injured."
https://sputniknews.com/20221202/eu-commission-under-fire-after-tweeting-then-deleting-massive-ukrainian-military-losses-1104952655.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097969993_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_942c9f5414b88b06f6bb1e2da0824450.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine losses, ukraine death toll, ukraine death rate, ukrainian crisis
ukraine losses, ukraine death toll, ukraine death rate, ukrainian crisis

Ukraine Loses Tens of Thousands Troops Since Start of Hostilities, Media Reports

12:30 GMT 13.03.2023
© Sputnik / Sputnik / Go to the mediabankThe place of detention of captured Ukrainian militants in the pre-trial detention center of Elenovka, which was fired upon by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Screenshot of the video.
The place of detention of captured Ukrainian militants in the pre-trial detention center of Elenovka, which was fired upon by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Screenshot of the video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2023
© Sputnik / Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost tens of thousands servicemen since the start of a military conflict with Russia over year ago, though Kiev still continues to deny lacking troops, Spanish newspaper reported on Monday.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in her interview with the media outlet dismissed reports of a shortage of personnel in the country's armed forced.
On Thursday, the British news outlet reported that Ukraine was taking heavy losses in the battle for Artemovsk, adding that some Ukrainian servicemen had suggested it might be reasonable to retreat. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said last week that it would not be an "operational or strategic setback", if the Ukrainian army withdrew from the city.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2022
World
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting (Then Deleting) Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
2 December 2022, 04:15 GMT
In late November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of the hostilities in February 2022. However, the line with the number of causalities was later removed from the written and video versions of von der Leyen's speech. European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant explained that an "inaccuracy" had taken place due to estimation based on data "from external sources." She also said that the assessment "should have referred to casualties, i.e. both killed and injured."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала