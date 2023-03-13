https://sputniknews.com/20230313/ukraine-loses-tens-of-thousands-troops-since-start-of-hostilities-media-reports--1108341056.html

Ukraine Loses Tens of Thousands Troops Since Start of Hostilities, Media Reports

Ukraine Loses Tens of Thousands Troops Since Start of Hostilities, Media Reports

Ukraine has lost tens of thousands servicemen since the start of a military conflict with Russia over year ago, though Kiev still continues to deny lacking troops, Spanish newspaper reported on Monday.

2023-03-13T12:30+0000

2023-03-13T12:30+0000

2023-03-13T12:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

death toll

ursula von der leyen

lloyd austin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097969993_0:65:1164:720_1920x0_80_0_0_719af59b72d94ddd874b07f904e6582c.jpg

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in her interview with the media outlet dismissed reports of a shortage of personnel in the country's armed forced. On Thursday, the British news outlet reported that Ukraine was taking heavy losses in the battle for Artemovsk, adding that some Ukrainian servicemen had suggested it might be reasonable to retreat. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said last week that it would not be an "operational or strategic setback", if the Ukrainian army withdrew from the city. In late November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of the hostilities in February 2022. However, the line with the number of causalities was later removed from the written and video versions of von der Leyen's speech. European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant explained that an "inaccuracy" had taken place due to estimation based on data "from external sources." She also said that the assessment "should have referred to casualties, i.e. both killed and injured."

https://sputniknews.com/20221202/eu-commission-under-fire-after-tweeting-then-deleting-massive-ukrainian-military-losses-1104952655.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine losses, ukraine death toll, ukraine death rate, ukrainian crisis