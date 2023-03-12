https://sputniknews.com/20230312/video-demonstrators-try-to-tear-down-ukrainian-flag-from-museum-facade-in-prague-1108305470.html

Video: Demonstrators Try to Tear Down Ukrainian Flag From Museum Facade in Prague

Video: Demonstrators Try to Tear Down Ukrainian Flag From Museum Facade in Prague

Protesters have tried to break into the National Museum in Prague to tear down the Ukrainian flag from its facade, which was hung up as a sign of Czech solidarity with Kiev

On Saturday, Czech media reported that thousands of people took to the streets of Prague demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Petr Fiala amid rising costs of living. Czech television said that about 10,000 people gathered in the Czech capital, while several dozen marched to the National Museum building in an attempt to get the Ukrainian flag down. Police prevented the demonstrators from entering the museum and 18 protesters were detained. A police spokesperson told Czech Television that two law enforcement officers were injured.

