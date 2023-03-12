https://sputniknews.com/20230312/saudi-arabia-could-buy-over-100-boeing-aircraft-reports-say-1108304124.html
Saudi Arabia Could Buy Over 100 Boeing Aircraft, Reports Say
Saudi Arabia Could Buy Over 100 Boeing Aircraft, Reports Say
Saudi Arabia is considering purchasing $35 billion worth of Boeing jets, and the deal could be announced as soon as Sunday
2023-03-12T05:31+0000
2023-03-12T05:31+0000
2023-03-12T05:31+0000
world
saudi arabia
boeing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104277/19/1042771994_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_2821247ac3bf9e96797353cbe40146cf.jpg
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is "close" to announcing the deal, which could involve as many as 100 airplanes or more, particularly wide-body jets often used in long-haul international flying, the newspaper said on Saturday. People familiar with the issue told US media that the timing of the deal valued at $35 billion was "fluid" but it could be revealed already on Sunday. Airbus has been competing with Boeing for the Saudi deal for "months," according to the newspaper's sources, so it is possible that the deal for new aircraft could fall apart in later stages. The new aircraft will serve in the fleet of Saudi Arabia’s new (second) national airline.
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104277/19/1042771994_58:0:965:680_1920x0_80_0_0_c33b86af8e113e72ff412453bd9ed16e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
boeing jets, saudi arabia is considering purchasing
boeing jets, saudi arabia is considering purchasing
Saudi Arabia Could Buy Over 100 Boeing Aircraft, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia is considering purchasing $35 billion worth of Boeing jets, and the deal could be announced as soon as Sunday, US media reports citing sources.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is "close" to announcing the deal, which could involve as many as 100 airplanes or more, particularly wide-body jets often used in long-haul international flying, the newspaper said on Saturday.
People familiar with the issue told US media that the timing of the deal valued at $35 billion was "fluid" but it could be revealed already on Sunday.
Airbus has been competing with Boeing for the Saudi deal for "months," according to the newspaper's sources, so it is possible that the deal for new aircraft could fall apart in later stages.
The new aircraft
will serve in the fleet of Saudi Arabia’s new (second) national airline.