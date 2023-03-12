https://sputniknews.com/20230312/kiev-foils-creation-of-safety-zone-around-zaporozhye-npp-regional-administration-1108308759.html

Kiev Foils Creation of Safety Zone Around Zaporozhye NPP: Regional Administration

Kiev Foils Creation of Safety Zone Around Zaporozhye NPP: Regional Administration

Ukraine foils the process of creating a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration

"The regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky foils any progress in creating a security zone around the ZNPP, refusing to give any guarantees to prevent the shelling of the nuclear power plant and its satellite city Energodar. The plant's safety is guaranteed by two components: the absence of shelling by the militants of the Ukrainian armed forces and the proper protection provided by the Russian national guard," Rogov said. He added that Kiev demands the demilitarization of the plant's vicinity in order to take advantage of the moment, take local residents hostage, seize the nuclear facility and create a bridgehead for the offensive. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian troops, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly stated the need to create a safety zone around the ZNPP.

