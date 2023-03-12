International
Hundreds of Climate Activists Detained in The Hague
Hundreds of Climate Activists Detained in The Hague
Police in The Hague have detained about 700 climate activists who blocked the A12 motorway during an environmental protest, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reports.
On Saturday, Extinction Rebellion activists protested against state subsidies for mining, blocking one of the main highways in The Hague, the A12. Extinction Rebellion Netherlands said on Twitter that police used water cannons against the demonstrators. According to NOS, Dutch police first urged the protesters to disperse, since the municipality had warned that such a blockade was prohibited. Since most of the demonstrators continued to block the motorway, police detained about 700 people. On Saturday, a demonstration was also called in The Hague by the farmers' organization Farmers Defense Force (FDF), with thousands of people rallying against the government's environmental policy.
03:04 GMT 12.03.2023
© AP Photo / Peter DejongPolice used a water cannon during a climate protest when activists blocked a major highway in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Police used a water cannon during a climate protest when activists blocked a major highway in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
PARIS (Sputnik) - Police in The Hague have detained about 700 climate activists who blocked the A12 motorway during an environmental protest, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reports.
On Saturday, Extinction Rebellion activists protested against state subsidies for mining, blocking one of the main highways in The Hague, the A12. Extinction Rebellion Netherlands said on Twitter that police used water cannons against the demonstrators.
According to NOS, Dutch police first urged the protesters to disperse, since the municipality had warned that such a blockade was prohibited. Since most of the demonstrators continued to block the motorway, police detained about 700 people.
On Saturday, a demonstration was also called in The Hague by the farmers' organization Farmers Defense Force (FDF), with thousands of people rallying against the government's environmental policy.
