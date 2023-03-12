https://sputniknews.com/20230312/belarusian-president-arrives-in-iran-for-official-visit--reports-1108321557.html

Belarusian President Arrives in Iran for Official Visit – Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Iran, kicking off the two-day visit with brief talks with Iranian trade minister Reza Fatemi-Amin, a Belarusian government-linked Telegram channel reported Sunday.

Belarusian state news agency Belta reported that Lukashenko would meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday. The leaders are expected to sign a "roadmap" for comprehensive cooperation. The two nations are reportedly seeking to bolster cooperation in trade and the economy as well as agriculture, transport and logistics.According to the Mehr News Agency, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Aleinik also visited Tehran on Sunday and met with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.According to Mehr, Amir-Abdollahian requested that the two countries speed up their economic cooperation, while Aleinik mentioned wanting to learn from Iran experience with handling Western sanctions.

