https://sputniknews.com/20230312/anti-government-demonstrators-in-kishinev-try-to-penetrate-police-cordons-1108313946.html

Anti-Government Demonstrators in Kishinev Try to Penetrate Police Cordons

Anti-Government Demonstrators in Kishinev Try to Penetrate Police Cordons

A massive anti-government rally takes place in Chisinau on Sunday against rising prices and tariffs for public services, protesters call on authorities to pay the winter bills for heating and electricity, and advocate for the resignation of the country's leadership.

2023-03-12T13:38+0000

2023-03-12T13:38+0000

2023-03-12T13:38+0000

world

protest

moldova

chisinau

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101048405_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a326b9981fcecb4abdb5070cc4ccf275.jpg

Police cordons blocked the way of demonstrators in Kishinev to the central square in front of the government house, Sputnik's correspondent reports. Police officers formed two tight rows, holding back a wave of protesters.The protesters were unable to break through the second line of the police cordon, as authorities deployed special forces against them and blocked the road with buses.An anti-government rally took place in Kishinev as part of the Movement for the People's protest action, which was joined by the Moldovan opposition party, Sor. Protesters are calling on the government to pay for their winter heating and electricity bills, and demanding the country's leadership resign.Earlier, local police detained a bus with protesters near Glodeni as it was on its way to Balti, Moldova's second-largest city, and forced all passengers off the vehicle. The protesters blocked the road and demanded that the police not prevent them from reaching the Moldovan capital, according to a video published by the opposition group.Sources in the Sor party told Sputnik that 14 buses that were supposed to transport protesters to Kishinev had been forced to turn around.Marina Tauber, Sor's vice-president, told Sputnik that the police were stopping buses with protesters throughout Moldova and did not provide citizens with the opportunity to defend their constitutional rights.Anti-government protests began in Moldova in the spring of 2022 amid high food and energy prices, historic inflation and dropping living standards. Moldova's government has been repeatedly accused of failing to cope with political, security, energy and economic crises. The inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.5 percent year-on-year in the mid-summer of 2022 and affected many sectors of the country's economy. An Intellect Group poll has shown that almost 83 percent of Moldovan citizens support the National Movement for the People's initiative on the need for the government to fully pay utility bills for the winter months.On Saturday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu made an appeal to citizens, calling on the organizers and participants in the Sunday riot to comply with the requirements of the law and prevent actions that could pose a danger to people, as well as to the country's security.

https://sputniknews.com/20230308/moldovan-opposition-urges-government-to-compensate-citizens-for-high-winter-energy-bills-1108184659.html

moldova

chisinau

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

massive anti-government rally, protesters call on authorities, rally takes place in chisinau