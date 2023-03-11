https://sputniknews.com/20230311/weekly-news-wrap-up-new-nord-stream-hoax-military-budget-explodes-us-in-africa-1108278920.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up; New Nord Stream Hoax; Military Budget Explodes; US in Africa

Weekly News Wrap-Up; New Nord Stream Hoax; Military Budget Explodes; US in Africa

A New York Times story sourced exclusively from anonymous Western intelligence contacts stretches credulity by blaming the Nord Stream attacks on six people in... 11.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-11T04:22+0000

2023-03-11T04:22+0000

2023-03-11T10:28+0000

the critical hour

radio

lindsey graham

iran

matt taibbi

twitter

hugo chavez

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108278723_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bf619cd78a8c793aacd50c4d9eccf893.png

Weekly News Wrap-Up; New Nord Stream Hoax; Military Budget Explodes; US in Africa A New York Times story sourced exclusively from anonymous Western intelligence contacts stretches credulity by blaming the Nord Stream attacks on six people in a sailboat.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A New York Times story sourced exclusively from anonymous Western intelligence contacts stretches credulity by blaming the Nord Stream attacks on six people in a sailboat. Also, China warns of conflict with the US, and Nazis are celebrated at the White House.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The military budget continues to explode as everyday Americans face hard times. Also, we discuss this week's job reports.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The covid situation has been dropped by the Federal government. Also, we discuss international women's day, the Pentagon budget, and US imperialism in the Middle East.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The US plans for a long-term occupation of Iraq. Also, US policy in Africa is self-defeating, and Hugo Chavez changed hearts and minds in the Global South.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Matt Taibbi was attacked by many Democrats over his Twitter files work. Also, the Pentagon is looking to use deep fake videos, and the Nord Stream attack hoax is collapsing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, lindsey graham, iran, matt taibbi, twitter, hugo chavez, nord stream, аудио