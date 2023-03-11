https://sputniknews.com/20230311/the-establishment-wants-you-to-ignore-reality-and-facts-1108277980.html
The Establishment Wants You to Ignore Reality and Facts
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Russian Defense Ministry claiming the U.S. is still operating with dangerous pathogens within Ukraine, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu accused of discrimination against white people.
David Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | Record Low Employment, Silicon Valley Bank Falls, and Biden's Budget is Horrible Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Anglo-American Establishment, The Crisis in Free Speech, and The Twitter Files ImportanceIn the first hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about Silicon Valley Bank, interest rates, and the Silicon Valley tech slow down. David discussed the failure of the Silicon Valley bank and this being the biggest bank failure since 2008. David talked about the Fed raising interest rates and President Biden's unpopular proposed budget plan.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Twitter files hearings, Tucker Carlson under pressure, and Russiagate. Tyler commented on the behavior of Democrats during the Twitter files hearings and their tactics inverting of reality. Tyler praised Matt Taibbi's journalism and the news media has changed for the worse, over the decades.
David Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | Record Low Employment, Silicon Valley Bank Falls, and Biden's Budget is Horrible
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Anglo-American Establishment, The Crisis in Free Speech, and The Twitter Files Importance
In the first hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about Silicon Valley Bank, interest rates, and the Silicon Valley tech slow down. David discussed the failure of the Silicon Valley bank and this being the biggest bank failure since 2008. David talked about the Fed raising interest rates and President Biden's unpopular proposed budget plan.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Twitter files hearings, Tucker Carlson under pressure, and Russiagate. Tyler commented on the behavior of Democrats during the Twitter files hearings and their tactics inverting of reality. Tyler praised Matt Taibbi's journalism and the news media has changed for the worse, over the decades.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.