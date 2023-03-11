International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian MoD Releases Footage of British Stormer HVM Air Defense System Being Destroyed
Russian MoD Releases Footage of British Stormer HVM Air Defense System Being Destroyed
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of the destruction of a UK's Stormer HVM air defense system supplied to Kiev.
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of a British Stormer HVM air defense system which had been supplied to Kiev being destroyed. The video includes footage from a UAV of an enemy combat vehicle, footage from a loitering munition guidance camera and the destruction of the Stormer HVM air defense system.The ministry specified that the enemy combat vehicle was detected by a UAV in the Donetsk direction. After detection, the vehicle was destroyed with high-precision loitering ammunition. The hit was monitored from a UAV.
10:03 GMT 11.03.2023

