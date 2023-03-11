https://sputniknews.com/20230311/russian-mod-releases-footage-of-british-stormer-hvm-air-defense-system-being-destroyed-1108287519.html
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of the destruction of a UK's Stormer HVM air defense system supplied to Kiev.
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of a British Stormer HVM air defense system which had been supplied to Kiev being destroyed. The video includes footage from a UAV of an enemy combat vehicle, footage from a loitering munition guidance camera and the destruction of the Stormer HVM air defense system.The ministry specified that the enemy combat vehicle was detected by a UAV in the Donetsk direction. After detection, the vehicle was destroyed with high-precision loitering ammunition. The hit was monitored from a UAV.
The Stormer HVM (High-Velocity Missile) is a short-range air defense system. It can be used as for air defense with semi-automatic laser guidance. It is essentially "invisible" to on-board radar sensors mounted on enemy aircraft and helicopters, since there is no radar station on this air defense system.
