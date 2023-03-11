https://sputniknews.com/20230311/new-russian-r-37m-missile-shows-high-efficiency-against-ukrainian-air-targets---source-1108279379.html

New Russian R-37M Missile Shows High Efficiency Against Ukrainian Air Targets - Source

The new Russian R-37M air-to-air missile has shown the highest combat effectiveness during its use as part of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, an informed source told Sputnik.

"The R-37M missile has demonstrated the greatest efficiency during the special military operation. When the missile was used, the probability of hitting targets close to one was recorded - that is, one missile is enough for one Ukrainian military aircraft," the source said. The source added that the R-37M has been used against various Ukrainian air targets and has been launched from Russian Su-35S multi-role fighters, the MiG-31BM interceptor aircraft, as well as the fifth generation Su-57 fighters. "R-37M missiles have shot down Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft, Su-24M front-line bombers, low-flying helicopters and various drones, including Bayraktars," the source told Sputnik.The source emphasized that the new Russian R-37M missile has unique characteristics for an air-to-air missile in terms of range, speed, as well as the speed and altitude range of the targets being hit. The maximum launch range of the R-37M is about 300 kilometers (186 miles); the altitude of potential targets is between 30 meters (98 feet) and 25 kilometers, while the missile's maximum flight speed is six times the speed of sound, which basically makes it hypersonic.

