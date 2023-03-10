https://sputniknews.com/20230310/perus-court-sentences-ex-president-castillo-to-3-years-in-pre-trial-detention-1108237896.html

Peru's Court Sentences Ex-President Castillo to 3 Years in Pre-Trial Detention

Peru's Court Sentences Ex-President Castillo to 3 Years in Pre-Trial Detention

The Supreme Court of Justice of Peru on Thursday approved the prosecutor's request to detain former President Pedro Castillo for three years in an organized crime case.

2023-03-10T00:25+0000

2023-03-10T00:25+0000

2023-03-10T00:25+0000

americas

pedro castillo

dina boluarte

peru

trial

coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106321584_0:0:3027:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_004aa36716dd438ab03f20abf7bb71cc.jpg

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state. In mid-December, Castillo was sentenced to 18 months in pre-trial detention. Castillo could face up to 32 years in prison in organized crime and influence peddling cases. These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Over 20 people have died in the protests, according to local media.

americas

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peru, trial of pedro castillo, coup, protests, dina boluarte