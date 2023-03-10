https://sputniknews.com/20230310/german-police-detain-unidentified-man-who-took-hostages-in-pharmacy-no-casualties-1108275623.html

German Police Detain Unidentified Man Who Took Hostages in Pharmacy, No Casualties

The police of Germany's Karlsruhe said on Twitter they had detained an unidentified criminal who had taken hostages in a pharmacy.

Earlier, the police cordoned off the area around the pharmacy, where hostages were allegedly taken on Friday evening. The media reported that an unknown person demanded millions of euros in exchange for their release. "At 21:10 [20:10 GMT], special forces entered the pharmacy. A suspected man was detained. The building is currently being searched. According to preliminary information, there were no victims," the police said on Twitter.Citing eyewitnesses, local media reported that loud bangs had been heard when tactical forces stormed the building. It remains unclear as to whether there were any injured parties in the immediate aftermath.Officials had been working to ensure the release of the hostages since about 4:30 p.m. local time.The Friday incident came just hours after a gunman killed "several" individuals in Germany's Hamburg at a Jehovah's Witnesses* center. A tally earlier detailed by media indicated at least seven people had been killed in the shooting incident.*banned in Russia as an extremist organization

