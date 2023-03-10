https://sputniknews.com/20230310/georgia-protests-continue-nord-stream-hoax-gets-panned-us-to-stay-in-syria-1108238520.html

Georgia Protests Continue; Nord Stream Hoax Gets Panned; US to Stay in Syria

Georgia Protests Continue; Nord Stream Hoax Gets Panned; US to Stay in Syria

The New York Times leak from anonymous intelligence officials is receiving a cold welcome in Germany and among those skeptical of US imperialism. 10.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-10T09:56+0000

2023-03-10T09:56+0000

2023-03-10T09:56+0000

the critical hour

radio

nord stream

tbilisi

lindsey graham

syria

israel

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108238374_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cc9a07bc700809601299f24b9829a143.png

Georgia Protests Continue; Nord Stream Hoax Gets Panned; US to Stay in Syria The New York Times leak from anonymous intelligence officials is receiving a cold welcome in Germany and amongst those skeptical of US imperialism.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Georgian opposition to continue protests despite the withdrawal of foreign agent bill. Also, Russia retaliates against terrorist attacks and the US is still talking about fighter jets for Ukraine.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. The New York Times leak from anonymous intelligence officials is receiving a cold welcome in Germany and among those skeptical of US imperialism.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia, and author of "The Tragedy of Ukraine," joins us to discuss Eastern Europe and the hope for an end to hostilities. Dr. Nicolai Petro discusses his book about the hope for a lasting peace in Ukraine.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China is forced to contend with an arms race against US imperial aggression. Also, the Taiwan political leader comes to the US.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The House voted down a resolution to cease the illegal presence of US troops in Syria. Also, South Africa is downgrading its relationship with Israel as hostilities against Palestinians rise dramatically.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss foreign policy. The New York Times leak from anonymous intelligence officials is receiving a cold welcome in Germany and amongst those skeptical of US imperialism. Also, Senator Lindsey Graham pushes for a military attack on Mexico and Moscow condemns a US celebration of Nazis in the White House.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the new world order. The non-alignment movement of the 1950s and '60s is returning in the shadow of Russia's resistance against US imperialism. Also, Russia's oil moves are weakening the dollar.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss domestic policy. Senate Democrats have joined the GOP to overturn a DC crime law.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

tbilisi

syria

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

radio, nord stream, tbilisi, lindsey graham, syria, israel, sergey lavrov, аудио