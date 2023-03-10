https://sputniknews.com/20230310/former-ohio-house-speaker-convicted-in-61mln-bribery-scheme-doj-reports-1108239974.html
Former Ohio House Speaker Convicted in $61Mln Bribery Scheme, DOJ Reports
The US convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder for participation in a $61mln bribery scheme, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.
The verdict was announced after a trial that began in January.US Attorney Kenneth Parker noted that Householder "illegally sold the statehouse." He accused the former speaker of betraying the people who elected him.Court documents revealed that from March 2017 to March 2020, the enterprise traded "millions of dollars in bribery campaign donations" in exchange for Householder’s help in passing the needed legislation.Both defendants may face up to 20 years in prison, it added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder for participation in a $61mln bribery scheme, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.
"A federal jury convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 63, of Glenford, Ohio, and former Ohio Republican Party chair Mathew Borges, 50, of Bexley, Ohio, of participating in a racketeering conspiracy," the statement read, adding that the conspiracy involved nearly $61mln in bribes paid to a 501(c)(4) entity to pass and uphold a billion-dollar nuclear plant bailout.
The verdict was announced after a trial that began in January.
US Attorney Kenneth Parker noted that Householder "illegally sold the statehouse." He accused the former speaker of betraying the people who elected him.
"Matt Borges was a willing co-conspirator, who paid bribe money for insider information to assist Householder. Through its verdict today, the jury reaffirmed that the illegal acts committed by both men will not be tolerated and that they should be held accountable," Parker said.
Court documents revealed that from March 2017 to March 2020, the enterprise traded "millions of dollars in bribery campaign donations" in exchange for Householder’s help in passing the needed legislation.
"The US detailed that Householder spent more than half a million dollars of the dark money to pay off his credit card balances, repair his Florida home and settle a business lawsuit. Borges used approximately $366,000 for his personal benefit," the statement read.
Both defendants may face up to 20 years in prison, it added.