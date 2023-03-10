https://sputniknews.com/20230310/former-ohio-house-speaker-convicted-in-61mln-bribery-scheme-doj-reports-1108239974.html

Former Ohio House Speaker Convicted in $61Mln Bribery Scheme, DOJ Reports

Former Ohio House Speaker Convicted in $61Mln Bribery Scheme, DOJ Reports

The US convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder for participation in a $61mln bribery scheme, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

2023-03-10T01:41+0000

2023-03-10T01:41+0000

2023-03-10T01:41+0000

americas

ohio

house speaker

republican

bribery

bribes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108239827_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_76f4c019a33196c7971d01c8959a7953.jpg

The verdict was announced after a trial that began in January.US Attorney Kenneth Parker noted that Householder "illegally sold the statehouse." He accused the former speaker of betraying the people who elected him.Court documents revealed that from March 2017 to March 2020, the enterprise traded "millions of dollars in bribery campaign donations" in exchange for Householder’s help in passing the needed legislation.Both defendants may face up to 20 years in prison, it added.

americas

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ohio house speaker larry householder , ohip bribery householder, $61mln bribery scheme ohio, mathew borges sentence, householder sentence, us attorney kenneth parker, doj reports on householder borges case