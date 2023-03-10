https://sputniknews.com/20230310/canadian-communists-ask-ottawa-to-withdraw-from-nato-reduce-military-spending-1108276849.html

Canadian Communists Ask Ottawa to Withdraw from NATO, Reduce Military Spending

Canadian Communists Ask Ottawa to Withdraw from NATO, Reduce Military Spending

The leader of the Communist Party of Canada Elizabeth Rawley called on the Federal Government to reduce its military spending by 75%, withdraw from NATO, and achieve a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.

2023-03-10T23:30+0000

2023-03-10T23:30+0000

2023-03-10T23:30+0000

americas

canada

communist party

nato

military spending

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096974652_0:353:626:705_1920x0_80_0_0_41d53d7c6565352e3b700bf7a601ee4c.jpg

The Communist Party of Canada held a presser in response to a meeting on Thursday of a parliamentary subcommittee with CEOs from three major Canadian grocery chains, questioned over the "skyrocketing" prices of food.Rawley also criticized major companies for making major financial gains in times of crisis, and the government for not protecting consumers.Other calls included asking for a freeze of food, fuel and rent prices as well as interest rates. She also asked for Ottawa to rise wages and pensions, and enact a guaranteed livable income.Created in 1921, the Communist Party of Canada is the second oldest active and recognized political organisation in the country. It does not currently hold any parliamentary representation.

https://sputniknews.com/20230309/sweden-sees-record-breaking-spike-in-food-prices-in-february-1108201683.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canadian communists, elizabeth rawley, communist party of canada, elizabeth rawley called for nato withdrawal reduce military spending, skyrocketing food prices, canadian economic crisis,