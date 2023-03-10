https://sputniknews.com/20230310/biden-says-would-meet-with-mccarthy-tomorrow-if-shown-republican-budget-1108240622.html

Biden Says Would Meet With McCarthy ‘Tomorrow’ if Shown Republican Budget

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House that he would be willing to meet with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as soon as tomorrow if shown the Republican party’s budget proposal, following his administration’s release of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

"I’m ready to meet with [McCarthy] tomorrow if he shows me the budget," Biden said on Thursday, when asked about a possible compromise with Republicans. McCarthy called Biden’s budget proposal "completely unserious" and criticized the administration for not cutting spending amid an impending default on the US national debt. The president's remarks came not long after he acknowledged that he and McCarthy "have a difference in budget ideas," as well as matters "more than budget ideas."Biden’s budget doubles down on spending policies that have led to the debt crisis and record inflation, McCarthy said alongside other senior House Republicans. Earlier on Thursday, Biden said in remarks on the proposed budget that "We have a difference in budget ideas… more than budget ideas." Biden’s proposed budget projects $6.888 trillion in spending and $5.036 trillion in revenue, leading to a deficit of more than $1.8 trillion in 2024. The US currently owes approximately $31.46 trillion, according to Treasury Department data. US media reported on Wednesday that the Republicans’ budget proposal could include halving the FBI’s counterintelligence budget and reducing foreign aid by 45%, among other spending cuts. Biden and McCarthy have previously met to discuss their differing budget viewpoints, without a clear deal emerging from the talks.

