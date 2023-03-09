https://sputniknews.com/20230309/xi-warns-us-about-encircling-china-amid-increased-tensions-1108192519.html

Xi Warns US About Encircling China Amid Increased Tensions

Xi warns U.S. about encircling China amid increased tensions On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including Chinese President XI Jinping's speech and his remarks about the United States’ behavior toward his nation.

Dmitry Polyanskiy - First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UNAllen Orr - Immigration AttorneyMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystKiji Noh- Journalist & Political Activist, Organizer & Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowIn the first hour, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy spoke to Fault Lines about Russia’s perspective on the Nord Stream pipeline attacks, the state of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine and the West's tactics against the Russian economy.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by immigration attorney Allen Orr to discuss the Biden administration's revival of Trump-era immigration policies.Later in the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with Fault Lines about the US House of Representatives vote on War Powers act to prompt a withdrawal of all US troops from Syria.In the third hour, political analyst Kiji Noh joined Fault Lines to discuss the recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his remarks regarding the US’ aggressive behavior toward Beijing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

