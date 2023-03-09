https://sputniknews.com/20230309/three-people-injured-in-shooting-attack-in-central-tel-aviv---reports-1108232848.html

Three People Injured in Shooting Attack in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

Three People Injured in Shooting Attack in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a shooting on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv on Thursday night, Israeli portal Ynet reported. 09.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-09T19:30+0000

2023-03-09T19:30+0000

2023-03-09T20:33+0000

world

israel

shooting

tel aviv

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102858/30/1028583063_0:157:3085:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_95e7ad7ee98059b46ec2fda4e1588532.jpg

According to the publication, all of them were taken to Ichilov hospital, one of those wounded is in critical condition, while the other two are said to be in moderate and light condition, respectively. The victims were reportedly all men in their 20s.According to reports, the victim in critical condition was shot in the neck and is undergoing emergency surgery. The victim listed in "moderate" condition suffered gunshot wounds but it has not yet been reported where he was shot or how many times. The third victim suffered light injuries from shrapnel, according to the hospital.The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. According to The Jerusalem Post, video from the attack appears to show one shooter being shot and a suspected second shooter escaping. Israeli police say they are conducting a manhunt for a possible second suspect, but it has not been confirmed at this time that there was a second shooter.While the first victim was being treated, more shots were heard from a location in a different area of Dizengoff street, a first responder told a local news outlet.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently in Italy, confirmed the attack on Twitter, offering prayers for the wounded.Netanyahu reportedly said he will not shorten his trip because of the attack.Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Avi Mayer said, citing Israeli news outlet Walla, that the shooter's gun jammed while he was shooting at civilians. Mayer adds that an IDF soldier "rushed down from his apartment" and shot the attacker who then died. Joe Truzman, a research analyst for the Foundation of Defence of Democracies think tank, posted a video from above the street shortly after the attack.The attack came while widespread protests against the government's planned judicial reforms that will greatly reduce the power of the country's Supreme Court. Due to the attack, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai requested that anti-government protesters "go home" while police work to secure the area.There has been a rise of violence in occupied West Bank recently, with videos of Israeli settlers attacking and setting fire to Palestinian homes. It is unknown if those events motivated the attacker, who has not been identified, or if he had ties to any Palestinian groups.However, according to the Jerusalem Post, Hamas has taken credit for the attack. Israel claims that the three individuals killed, who were reportedly in their 20s, were "militants." A fourth Palestinian, aged 14, was also killed by Israeli forces on Tuesday.An Israeli journalist, Ben Menachem, posted a video that seems to be of the moment the shooter was killed. The video, which may be disturbing for some viewers, was shot from a balcony above the street.Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Twitter that the IDF soldier who killed the shooter was an Israeli Border Guard, though Israel 24 News described the soldier as a "special forces police officer."Dizengoff street is a popular area lined with bars and cafes. In August of last year, the street was the scene of another shooting that police described as a crime-related incident, but there were no injuries. In April, two Israelis were killed on Dizengoff street after a Palestinian gunman opened fire in a crowded bar.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

israel

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, shooting, tel aviv