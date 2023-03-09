https://sputniknews.com/20230309/scientists-now-can-trace-origins-of-water-to-pre-sun-age-study-reveals-1108197335.html

Scientists Now Can Trace Origins of Water to Pre-Sun Age, Study Reveals

Scientists Now Can Trace Origins of Water to Pre-Sun Age, Study Reveals

Water is thought to have been brought to Earth by comets that collided with our young planet billions of years ago. But this water did not form with the rest of the solar system. The research team believes it was already a component of the pre-solar nebula.

2023-03-09T02:18+0000

2023-03-09T02:18+0000

2023-03-09T02:23+0000

science & tech

sun

water

earth

comet

atacama large millimeter/submillimeter array (alma)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108196785_0:390:1935:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_6a50df3695c2ace993de2b2c7d4dad57.jpg

To understand the origin of water on Earth, researchers studied the emissions of two types of water, ordinary and heavy. These two types of water differ at the atomic level, with the ratio between them completely unique. As such, the finding gave officials insight into where exactly water comes from.However, what has proven evasive to officials was the time period in which the component came to be.Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), researchers found a connection between water and star system formation in a young system 1,300 light-years from Earth.Officials have indicated that the water we drink and use is much older than our planet. "We can now trace the origins of water in our Solar System to before the formation of the Sun," says Tobin.At the same time, the study was fraught with the problem of detecting and recording data.Fortunately, V883 Orionis is a peculiar system. It's unusually hot because of starbursts that have turned ice into gas, and ALMA was able to study the composition of the gas, finding a connection between cosmic and terrestrial water.The findings led scientists to assume that the source of all water in the planetary system is the clouds from which its star was born.The research has been published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

water, sun, how did the water appear on earth, origins of water, creation of earth, comets, atacama large millimeter/submillimeter array (alma)