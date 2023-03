LIVE UPDATES: Strikes Against Energy Facilities Reported Across Ukraine

Ukraine Cuts Off Last Power Line to ZNPP, Nuclear Power Plant Switched to Diesel Generators: Regional Authorities

Ukraine has cut off the last power transmission line supporting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the plant has switched to diesel generators, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Thursday.



"Early this morning ... [Kiev] turned off the last power line ... which feeds the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The nuclear power plant is currently de-energized and switched to providing its own needs through the operation of diesel generators," Rogov said.



Two power units of the ZNPP are transferred to the cold shutdown mode due to a power outage by Ukraine, the official added, denouncing the move by Kiev as a provocation by in order to then accuse Russia of allegedly failing to ensure security at the nuclear facility.