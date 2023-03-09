https://sputniknews.com/20230309/israelis-flood-tel-aviv-streets-to-protest-netanyahus-judicial-reform--1108201419.html

Israelis Flood Tel Aviv Streets to Protest Netanyahu's Judicial Reform

Israelis Flood Tel Aviv Streets to Protest Netanyahu's Judicial Reform

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters gather to rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for the ninth week in a row.

2023-03-09T12:33+0000

2023-03-09T12:33+0000

2023-03-09T12:33+0000

world

tel aviv

israel

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107796661_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c1d894641e7b9cf5581d973feb7b1859.jpg

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv reporting on demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration and its planned judicial reforms.In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would curb the Supreme Court's authority by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

tel aviv

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Israelis Flood Tel Aviv Streets to Protest Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Israelis Flood Tel Aviv Streets to Protest Netanyahu's Judicial Reform 2023-03-09T12:33+0000 true PT0M12S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protesters rally, benjamin netanyahu, controversial judicial reform