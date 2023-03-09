https://sputniknews.com/20230309/israelis-flood-tel-aviv-streets-to-protest-netanyahus-judicial-reform--1108201419.html
Israelis Flood Tel Aviv Streets to Protest Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters gather to rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for the ninth week in a row.
Israelis have been demonstrating for nine straight weeks against the Netanyahu government's controversial effort to reform the judicial system.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv reporting on demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration and its planned judicial reforms.
In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would curb the Supreme Court's authority by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.
The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!