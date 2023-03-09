https://sputniknews.com/20230309/at-least-six-reported-dead-after-shooting-in-germanys-hamburg-several-seriously-injured-1108235192.html
At Least Six Reported Dead After Shooting in Germany's Hamburg, Several 'Seriously' Injured
At least six people were killed late Thursday in Hamburg, Germany, local media has reported. Several individuals are believed to have sustained "serious" injuries.Preliminary reports noted the shooting incident took place near Jehovah Witness* center in the area at about 9 p.m. local time in the Alsterdorf quarter of Hamburg.Hamburg police have indicated that a large-scale operation is underway as the suspected perpetrators are believed to still be on the run.Footage shared on social media has shown multiple police cruisers responding to the scene.*banned in Russia as an extremist organizationMORE DETAILS TO COME.
Being updated
