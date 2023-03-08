https://sputniknews.com/20230308/venezuelas-bolivarian-revolution-continues-10-years-after-chavezs-death-1108160015.html

Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution Continues 10 Years After Chavez's Death

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Joyce Barr, an organizer with the People's Power Assembly Unemployed Workers Union Prisoner's Solidarity Committee to discuss the expiration of expanded SNAP benefits implemented during the pandemic and how that will cause more people to starve, how existing SNAP benefits were already inadequate and difficult to get, how local politics fits into the struggle for adequate SNAP benefits and other welfare benefits, and how grassroots movements can organize and fight for these issues and other issues for poor and working people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal Abdulahi, writer and political analyst based in Minneapolis, MN to discuss the ongoing conflict in Somalia with Somaliland secessionists, how Djibouti is assisting Somaliland secessionists and emboldening their campaigns, why the Somali government has had a largely limited impact on this conflict, and what the future holds for this conflict.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a report alleging that the Secret Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement improperly used false cell tower surveillance in violation of civil liberties, why the only regulation that should be placed on this surveillance technology should be its banning, why a new cybersecurity strategy released by the Biden administration is less about cybersecurity and more about geopolitics, and how tracking tags from Google and Facebook are being used to track people who order abortion pills from online pharmacies.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the life and legacy of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and how the Bolivarian revolution continues his legacy, how Venezuelan civil society exercises its power and democracy, and what lessons Chavez’s legacy has for the world amid the growing trend toward multipolarity.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

