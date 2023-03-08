https://sputniknews.com/20230308/uks-rmt-union-suspends-all-industrial-action-against-network-rail-after-salary-bid-1108169185.html

UK's RMT Union Suspends 'All Industrial Action' Against Network Rail After Salary Bid

UK's RMT Union Suspends 'All Industrial Action' Against Network Rail After Salary Bid

Britain has been shaken with multiple strikes over the past few months, as people suffered from stagnating wages and the cost-of-living crisis.

2023-03-08T08:40+0000

2023-03-08T08:40+0000

2023-03-08T08:40+0000

world

uk

national union of rail, maritime and transport workers (rmt)

strikes

pay

workers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105095143_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3d21b150b88aed77a98255058d45be2.jpg

The UK’s National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has called off the March 16 strike against the train operator Network Rail following a new pay offer.Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines was cited by British media as saying that his company is "relieved for our people, passengers and freight customers that industrial action in Network Rail has now been suspended."An RMT spokesperson in turn said that the trade union’s National Executive Committee "has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer." The UK Department of Transport described the latest development as "positive news", urging the RMT's leaders to allow members who work at train companies to vote on the updated offer. Passengers, however, will most likely face a disruption as the RMT strikes slated for later this month and early April will take place against the 14 train operators represented by the Rail Delivery Group.It remains unclear what the new pay offer is, but workers rejected the previous proposal from Network Rail, which included a 5% pay rise, backdated to January 2022 and a 4% hike for 2023. That offer was slammed by RMT as "dreadful".The UK has seen a whole array of strikes, including those in the railway sector, over the past several months, which came amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the country. The grim economic outlook was caused by a two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic and the West’s sanction campaign against Russia, which resulted in soaring energy prices and high inflation across Europe.

https://sputniknews.com/20230214/uk-loses-record-number-of-working-days-since-thatcher-era-to-strikes-in-2022-reports-say-1107409367.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

rmt union's suspension of 'all industrial action’ against network rail, numerous strikes in uk amid cost-of-living crisis