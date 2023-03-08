https://sputniknews.com/20230308/russell-brand-shreds-msm-in-bombshell-interview-1108158955.html
Russell Brand Shreds MSM in Bombshell Interview
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the... 08.03.2023, Sputnik International
Russell Brand shreds MSM in bombshell interview
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the comments made by Russell Brand over how biased the mainstream media is.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistLarry Ward - Political Commentator & Chairman of Constitutional Rights PACGarland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical HourAngie Wong - Political Commentator & National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer & Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowIn the first hour, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall joined Fault Lines to discuss Russell Brand’s appearance on Bill Maher’s show and his comments that criticized the mainstream media’s bias.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Larry Ward to discuss the violence that unfolded against cops in Atlanta, Georgia and the January 6 footage analyzed by Fox host Tucker Carlson. Sputnik political analyst and host Garland Nixon also joined the show to discuss an array of topics.In the third hour, Angie Wong joined Fault Lines radio hosts to discuss how the race for the Republican nomination for the US presidency is heating up while CPAC wrapped up last week in Washington, DC.Later in the final hour, political activist Misty Winston discussed the consequences of a second train derailing in Ohio a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental and health emergency in East Palestine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Russell Brand Shreds MSM in Bombshell Interview
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Larry Ward - Political Commentator & Chairman of Constitutional Rights PAC
Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and the Co-Host of The Critical Hour
Angie Wong - Political Commentator & National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer & Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
In the first hour, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall joined Fault Lines to discuss Russell Brand’s appearance on Bill Maher’s show and his comments that criticized the mainstream media’s bias.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Larry Ward to discuss the violence that unfolded against cops in Atlanta, Georgia and the January 6 footage analyzed by Fox host Tucker Carlson. Sputnik political analyst and host Garland Nixon also joined the show to discuss an array of topics.
In the third hour, Angie Wong joined Fault Lines radio hosts to discuss how the race for the Republican nomination for the US presidency is heating up while CPAC wrapped up last week in Washington, DC.
Later in the final hour, political activist Misty Winston discussed the consequences of a second train derailing in Ohio a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental and health emergency in East Palestine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.