https://sputniknews.com/20230308/ntsb-transportation-dept-launch-probes-into-norfolk-southern-after-five-recent-train-incidents-1108164357.html

NTSB, Transportation Dept Launch Probes Into Norfolk Southern After Five Recent Train Incidents

NTSB, Transportation Dept Launch Probes Into Norfolk Southern After Five Recent Train Incidents

On February 3, a train owned by Norfolk Southern Railway carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The company and government's response to the incident has caused significant backlash from residents.

2023-03-08T04:03+0000

2023-03-08T04:03+0000

2023-03-08T04:02+0000

americas

norfolk southern railroad

east palestine

ohio

us national transportation safety board (ntsb)

us federal railroad administration (fra)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107973901_0:89:947:621_1920x0_80_0_0_8beda6faab9d3eff29b49c06e6d8b688.jpg

More than a month after a Norfolk Southern Railway train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), an agency under the Department of Transportation, have announced investigations into the company.The NTSB announcement came hours after Norfolk Southern announced that an employee died early Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. The Tuesday announcement cites February 3 incident and four others as the cause of the investigation, including the deaths of two other employee or contractors and three train derailments.The statement says the agency is opening a “special investigation” into Norfolk Southern’s “organization and safety culture.” It is unusual for the NTSB to investigate a company’s safety practices as the agency typically only investigates individual incidents.The announcement also encourages Norfolk Southern to be proactive in its approach to safety.Hours after that declaration, the FRA said it began a 60-day “supplemental safety assessment” of the railway.After the employee's death on Tuesday morning, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan H. Shaw released a statement saying that it would cooperate with the NTSB in its investigation and would hold “safety stand-down briefings” that would “reach” every employee in their network.It is not clear from the statement what those meetings will entail or if they will be individual or group meetings.The other incidents cited in the NTSB announcement include a December 8, 2021 contractor death in Reed, Pennsylvania; a December 13, 2022 employee death in Bessemer; a train derailment in Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday; and a train derailment in Sandusky, Ohio, from October 28, 2022.Railway labor unions, who have been warning about safety concerns in the railway industry, say they welcome the investigations by the NTSB and FRA.

https://sputniknews.com/20230303/report-railcar-that-overheated-in-east-palestine-crash-was-owned-by-lessor-not-railroad-1107997550.html

americas

east palestine

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

east palestine, norfolk southern, ntsb, investigation, special investigation, department of transporation