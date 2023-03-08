https://sputniknews.com/20230308/kamalas-true-childhood-stories-1108163514.html

Kamala's 'True' Childhood Stories

Kamala's 'True' Childhood Stories

US Vice President Kamala Harris was ridiculed online for her recollection of a story from her childhood where she claimed to ask her mother “Well, why are conservatives bad, Mommy? I thought we were supposed to conserve things,” adding “I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can.”

2023-03-08T01:55+0000

2023-03-08T01:55+0000

2023-03-08T01:54+0000

americas

ted rall

kamala harris

joe biden

cartoons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108159663_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_e054f20f73394bb671ad4386f4ffc9e2.jpg

The comment, which brought scorn from the internet as a “cringey” story that likely never happened, also called to mind when Harris seemed to plagiarize a story that Martin Luther King Jr. told about protests in Birmingham, Alabama.“My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing, and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom,’” Harris said in an interview in 2020 and recounted the story in two of her books.In King’s version of the story, a small girl at a protest faces down a cop. “What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked at him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom,’” King said in 1965.Like her boss, President Joe Biden, Harris is quickly developing a reputation as a politician who isn’t scared to embellish the truth or pull from greater figures of the past. Biden infamously had to drop out of the 1988 presidential race when it surfaced he plagiarized British Labor party leader Neil Kinnock in his speeches. It would later be revealed he also exaggerated his academic record and was caught plagiarizing work while at law school.More recently, Biden has taken significant heat for lying about his involvement in the civil rights movement.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kamala harris, conservatives, internet outrage