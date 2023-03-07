The 'Nord Stream' Problem Isn't Going Away for the Biden Administration
Subscribe
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine vowing not to give up on Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and four Americans kidnapped in Mexico.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | DARPA Has Blame for COVID-19, Russia Banned GMO Foods, and The Blame China Narrative Grows
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Harm Reduction Policies, Trump Speaks at CPAC, and Lack of Nord Stream Bombing Investigations
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about comedians telling the truth, COVID-19 blamed on China, and patents surrounding the pandemic. Ian discussed the lack of curiosity into DARPA and how DARPA was used to create the COVID-19 virus. Ian commented on Taiwan and America preparing to use Taiwan as a pawn for war with China.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Wuhan lab leak theory, finding common ground with political opponents, and Nord Stream investigations. Scottie talked about the 2023 CPAC and how lackluster the CPAC has become over the years. Scottie spoke about Donald Trump's speech at CPAC and Trump brags about his role in ending Nord Stream 2.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Harm Reduction Policies, Trump Speaks at CPAC, and Lack of Nord Stream Bombing Investigations
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about comedians telling the truth, COVID-19 blamed on China, and patents surrounding the pandemic. Ian discussed the lack of curiosity into DARPA and how DARPA was used to create the COVID-19 virus. Ian commented on Taiwan and America preparing to use Taiwan as a pawn for war with China.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Wuhan lab leak theory, finding common ground with political opponents, and Nord Stream investigations. Scottie talked about the 2023 CPAC and how lackluster the CPAC has become over the years. Scottie spoke about Donald Trump's speech at CPAC and Trump brags about his role in ending Nord Stream 2.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.