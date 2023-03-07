International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The 'Nord Stream' Problem Isn't Going Away for the Biden Administration
The 'Nord Stream' Problem Isn't Going Away for the Biden Administration
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine vowing not to give up on Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and four...
The "Nord Stream" Problem Isn't Going Away for the Biden Administration
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine vowing not to give up on Bakhmut, and four Americans kidnapped in Mexico.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | DARPA Has Blame for COVID-19, Russia Banned GMO Foods, and The Blame China Narrative GrowsScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Harm Reduction Policies, Trump Speaks at CPAC, and Lack of Nord Stream Bombing InvestigationsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about comedians telling the truth, COVID-19 blamed on China, and patents surrounding the pandemic. Ian discussed the lack of curiosity into DARPA and how DARPA was used to create the COVID-19 virus. Ian commented on Taiwan and America preparing to use Taiwan as a pawn for war with China.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Wuhan lab leak theory, finding common ground with political opponents, and Nord Stream investigations. Scottie talked about the 2023 CPAC and how lackluster the CPAC has become over the years. Scottie spoke about Donald Trump's speech at CPAC and Trump brags about his role in ending Nord Stream 2.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The 'Nord Stream' Problem Isn't Going Away for the Biden Administration

The Backstory
The "Nord Stream" Problem Isn't Going Away for the Biden Administration
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine vowing not to give up on Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and four Americans kidnapped in Mexico.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | DARPA Has Blame for COVID-19, Russia Banned GMO Foods, and The Blame China Narrative Grows

Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Harm Reduction Policies, Trump Speaks at CPAC, and Lack of Nord Stream Bombing Investigations

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about comedians telling the truth, COVID-19 blamed on China, and patents surrounding the pandemic. Ian discussed the lack of curiosity into DARPA and how DARPA was used to create the COVID-19 virus. Ian commented on Taiwan and America preparing to use Taiwan as a pawn for war with China.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Wuhan lab leak theory, finding common ground with political opponents, and Nord Stream investigations. Scottie talked about the 2023 CPAC and how lackluster the CPAC has become over the years. Scottie spoke about Donald Trump's speech at CPAC and Trump brags about his role in ending Nord Stream 2.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
