New Twitter Files Reveal More Government Censorship

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a new cache of... 07.03.2023

New Twitter Files reveal more government censorship On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a new cache of Twitter files revealing more U.S. government censorship towards certain countries.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer & Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist & BloggerMark Frost - Economist, Professor & ConsultantIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and how Russia's special operation in Ukraine is progressing.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston to discuss a second train derailment in Ohio a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental and health emergency in East Palestine.Later in the second hour, journalist Nebojsa Malic joined Fault Lines to discuss the new release of Twitter Files that revealed the state-sponsored censorship of certain accounts.In the third hour, Fault Lines hosts spoke with economist Mark Frost about the state of the US economy and Wall Street markets.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

