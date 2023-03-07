https://sputniknews.com/20230307/new-twitter-files-reveal-more-government-censorship-1108127581.html
New Twitter Files Reveal More Government Censorship
New Twitter Files Reveal More Government Censorship
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a new cache of... 07.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-07T11:41+0000
2023-03-07T11:41+0000
2023-03-07T11:41+0000
fault lines
radio
russia
ohio
train
chemicals
twitter
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108127419_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b38872a494e22da21a57106462a8fd78.png
New Twitter Files reveal more government censorship
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a new cache of Twitter files revealing more U.S. government censorship towards certain countries.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer & Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist & BloggerMark Frost - Economist, Professor & ConsultantIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and how Russia's special operation in Ukraine is progressing.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston to discuss a second train derailment in Ohio a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental and health emergency in East Palestine.Later in the second hour, journalist Nebojsa Malic joined Fault Lines to discuss the new release of Twitter Files that revealed the state-sponsored censorship of certain accounts.In the third hour, Fault Lines hosts spoke with economist Mark Frost about the state of the US economy and Wall Street markets.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
russia
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108127419_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_89169556ce78562eca98c3df644c3234.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio, russia, ohio, train, chemicals, twitter, economy, аудио
radio, russia, ohio, train, chemicals, twitter, economy, аудио
New Twitter Files Reveal More Government Censorship
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a new cache of Twitter files revealing more US government censorship towards certain countries.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer & Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist & Blogger
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor & Consultant
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and how Russia's special operation in Ukraine is progressing.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston to discuss a second train derailment in Ohio a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental and health emergency in East Palestine.
Later in the second hour, journalist Nebojsa Malic joined Fault Lines to discuss the new release of Twitter Files that revealed the state-sponsored censorship of certain accounts.
In the third hour, Fault Lines hosts spoke with economist Mark Frost about the state of the US economy and Wall Street markets.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.