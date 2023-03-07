https://sputniknews.com/20230307/greek-railroad-workers-extend-strike-by-48-hours-after-deadly-train-crash-1108136850.html

Greek Railroad Workers Extend Strike by 48 Hours After Deadly Train Crash

Greek Railroad Workers Extend Strike by 48 Hours After Deadly Train Crash

Greek railroad unions have extended by 48 hours the strike launched on March 2 because of the recent train accident that killed at least 57 people, the Greek Federation of Railway Employees (POS) said.

Last week, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a head-on collision. POS stated that it held a meeting with newly appointed Greek Infrastructure Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on Monday reaffirmed its demands that railways in the country be safe and reliable. In response, the minister pledged to announce appropriate measures in coming two-three days. The representatives of the union are expected to meet with the minister once again on Friday, according to POS. Initially, the strike was launched on March 2 and expected to last 24 hours, but have been repeatedly extended since then.

