Greek Railroad Workers Extend Strike by 48 Hours After Deadly Train Crash

Greek railroad unions have extended by 48 hours the strike launched on March 2 because of the recent train accident that killed at least 57 people, the Greek Federation of Railway Employees (POS) said.
Last week, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a head-on collision. POS stated that it held a meeting with newly appointed Greek Infrastructure Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on Monday reaffirmed its demands that railways in the country be safe and reliable. In response, the minister pledged to announce appropriate measures in coming two-three days. The representatives of the union are expected to meet with the minister once again on Friday, according to POS. Initially, the strike was launched on March 2 and expected to last 24 hours, but have been repeatedly extended since then.
07:22 GMT 07.03.2023
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek railroad unions have extended by 48 hours the strike launched on March 2 because of the recent train accident that killed at least 57 people, the Greek Federation of Railway Employees (POS) said.
Last week, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a head-on collision.
"Workers' union of the OSE [Hellenic Railways Organization] announces a 48-hour strike from March 7-8, 2023 to reaffirm our position that the railroad should work safely and for the benefit of society in general. Colleagues that are participating in the evacuation and transport restoration will not take part in the strike," the union said in a statement.
Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train before midnight on Tuesday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2023
World
New Audio Reveals Greek Station Manager Told Driver to 'Pass Red Signal' Moments Before Crash
Yesterday, 21:49 GMT
POS stated that it held a meeting with newly appointed Greek Infrastructure Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on Monday reaffirmed its demands that railways in the country be safe and reliable. In response, the minister pledged to announce appropriate measures in coming two-three days.
The representatives of the union are expected to meet with the minister once again on Friday, according to POS.
Initially, the strike was launched on March 2 and expected to last 24 hours, but have been repeatedly extended since then.
