Global Study Reveals There's No Place on Earth You Can Be Fully Safe From Deadly Air Pollutants

A team of scientists conducted a meta-study of daily levels of PM2.5 in different parts of the world over the 2000-2019. Only 0.001% of the global population live at levels, considered safe by WHO standards, study reports.

A team of scientists led by professor Yuming Guo, from the Monash University School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Melbourne, Australia, conducted a meta-study of daily levels of particulate matter in different parts of the world over the 2000-2019 period. It found that only 0.001% of the global population live at PM2.5 levels, which is considered safe by WHO standards.In order to conduct the study properly the research team used data from a wide range of sources, such as:Researchers have identified patterns of PM2.5 change that are specific to the respective periods of different macro-regions:New 2021 WHO guidelines limit state that in 2019 only 0.18% of the global land area and 0.001% of the global population had concentrations lower than the annual limit.The professor noted the importance of the study, since "it provides a deep understanding of the current state of outdoor air pollution and its impacts on human health. With this information, policymakers... and researchers can better assess the... health effects of air pollution and develop air pollution mitigation strategies."The study, named "Global estimates of daily ambient fine particulate matter concentrations and unequal spatiotemporal distribution of population exposure: a machine learning modelling study," was published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

