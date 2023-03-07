https://sputniknews.com/20230307/french-unions-protest-against-macrons-pension-reform-1108136039.html
French Unions Protest Against Macron's Pension Reform
French Unions Protest Against Macron's Pension Reform
Nationwide strikes and protests will likely paralyze French infrastructure. Transport minister Clement Beaune claims that Tuesday will be "one of the most difficult days we have seen."
Sputnik is live from Paris, where French trade unions demonstrate against controversial pension reforms again.The draft for the reform was unveiled in January by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, as the government planned to adopt it in 2023. Under the initiative, French authorities intend to gradually rise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.The reform has caused a wave of protests in French society. Since Borne's announcement, five nationwide demonstrations against the reform have already taken place. The most remarkable, which were held on January 19 and 31, gathered over a million people across the country. The reform plan was also criticized by prominent French politicians, including former president Francois Hollande, who dubbed it "unfair and brutal."Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Nationwide strikes and protests are likely to paralyze French infrastructure on Tuesday, as Transport Minister Clement Beaune claims that it will be "one of the most difficult days we have seen."
Sputnik is live from Paris, where French trade unions demonstrate against controversial pension reforms again.
The draft for the reform was unveiled in January by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, as the government planned to adopt it in 2023. Under the initiative, French authorities intend to gradually rise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.
The reform has caused a wave of protests in French society. Since Borne's announcement, five nationwide demonstrations against the reform have already taken place. The most remarkable, which were held on January 19 and 31, gathered over a million people across the country. The reform plan was also criticized by prominent French politicians, including former president Francois Hollande, who dubbed it "unfair and brutal."
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!