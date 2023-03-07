https://sputniknews.com/20230307/chancellor-scholz-meets-biden-trump-cpac-speech-sudan-oil-expansion-1108132735.html

Chancellor Scholz Meets Biden; Trump CPAC Speech; Sudan Oil Expansion

Former President Donald Trump vows to crush Biden, purge neocons, and punish China for COVID. 07.03.2023, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US claims to be considering Ukrainian pilots to train for US aircraft. Also, Germany accepts the US attack on its infrastructure and Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is falling as Zelensky holds on.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Olaf Scholz in DC and the 2024 presidential race. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seems to have completely dismissed the allegations that President Biden spearheaded a military attack on his nation. Also, former President Donald Trump vows to crush Biden, purge neocons, and punish China for COVID. And RFK Jr is looking into challenging President Biden in the Democratic primaries.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The African nation is struggling to recover from an international incident in which the leader allegedly made disparaging comments about Sub-Saharan African migrants. Also, Sudan is looking to boost its ties with Moscow and increase its presence in the world's energy market.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. A GOP senator threatened the leadership of Japan and his Twitter account was temporarily suspended. Also, the US Ambassador lectures China and claims that the US is the leader in the Pacific zone of influence.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel will continue demolishing Palestinian homes. Also, the UN says that any attack on Iran would be illegal and an Israeli leader claims that Palestinian protesters planned his murder.Camila Escalante, Editor at Kawsachun News, and Latin American Correspondent at PressTV, joins us to discuss Brazil. Brazilian President Lula De Silva has intensified his push to mediate the Ukraine crisis as he conveyed that message to the President of Ukraine.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed in Ohio. Also, we discuss the Valdai meeting and the US renewing sanctions against Venezuela.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the Supreme Court of the United States. The court seems poised to put a halt to President Biden's plan for a limited student loan forgiveness plan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

