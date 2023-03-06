International
Russia and China both have more powerful supercomputers than the UK, the British newspaper said Monday, citing a report by the British scientific community.
Scientists reportedly warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the UK was down to number 10 on the list of global supercomputing powers, lagging behind Russia, China and France. It was ranked third in 2005.The government has been asked to invest an extra $600mln in building a new supercomputer capable of training advanced artificial intelligence programs, the British newspaper reported. A lack of investment "threatens [the UK's] standing as an international leader in science and technology," the scientists said, according to the newspaper.The revelation coincides with the government's announcement of a plan to inject $445mln in the development of innovative technologies such as quantum technologies, supercomputing and AI as it seeks to establish the UK as a global science and technology superpower by 2030.
Russia, China Outrun UK in Global Supercomputing Race, Media Reports

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia and China both have more powerful supercomputers than the UK, the British newspaper said Monday, citing a report by the British scientific community.
Scientists reportedly warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the UK was down to number 10 on the list of global supercomputing powers, lagging behind Russia, China and France. It was ranked third in 2005.
The government has been asked to invest an extra $600mln in building a new supercomputer capable of training advanced artificial intelligence programs, the British newspaper reported. A lack of investment "threatens [the UK's] standing as an international leader in science and technology," the scientists said, according to the newspaper.
The revelation coincides with the government's announcement of a plan to inject $445mln in the development of innovative technologies such as quantum technologies, supercomputing and AI as it seeks to establish the UK as a global science and technology superpower by 2030.
