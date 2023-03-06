Over 70% of French People Support Allowing Russian Athletes at Summer Olympics - Poll

International
About 72% of people in France are in favor of allowing Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, a new Odoxa poll published by L’Equipe daily shows.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 72% of people in France are in favor of allowing Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, a new Odoxa poll published by L’Equipe daily shows.
The survey, released on Sunday, showed that 28% of French residents believe that Russian athletes should compete at the Summer Olympics under a Russian flag.
About 44% of respondents said they believed Russians should be allowed to compete in neutral status. In total, 72% of French people think that Russian athletes should be given an opportunity to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris, the poll showed.
On January 25, the executive committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it might allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics under a neutral flag. Ukraine condemned the committee's stance and threatened to boycott the Games.
IOC member Guy Drut, a 1976 Summer Olympics champion, said at the end of last month that politics should not affect the right of athletes to participate in international competitions, so there is no reason to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games.
